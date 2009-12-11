Chinese Industrial Production Tears Higher

Here are some shocking growth statistics from China’s latest statistical release.In November…

1) Industrial production spiked 19.2% year over year.

2) Urban fixed asset investment soared 32.1% year over year.

3) Planned investment in new construction exploded upwards by 76.6% year over year.

4) Retails sales grew 15.8% year over year.

Bubble or not, there’s still a huge growth engine for the world economy right now. Too many in the U.S. forget this when assessing the state of the world right now. There’s a simple maths to economic growth in developing nations — simply transfer the innovations and more efficient technlogy from developed nations and apply it locally. That’s instant economic growth, and there’s still massive room for this simple tech transfer to happen through trade. Thus even without new innovations/productivity enhancements, there’s still a very long way for the world’s economy to grow. Want to make money from a developed nation? Facilitate this tech/knowledege transfer process, or create more of it.

See the full Chinese release here.

