The Chinese Currency Adjustment Is A Classic Rope-A-Dope

Within the walls of Zhongnanhai, the forbidden compound in Peking where Chinese leaders live and work, I hear laughing. Why? Because the Chinese policy makers, with their nebulous announcement that they will “depeg” the Yuan from the US dollar, just took a page from Alan Greenspan’s playbook and borrowed his line “If you understood what I said, you misunderstood me!” and its working.



So… the Peking mandarins are in a good mood. In the run up to the G8 and G20 meetings where trade imbalance discussions were at the top of the agenda, the Chinese are practicing the classic “rope a dope” strategy and attempting to shift the heat away from them and put it somewhere else. This strategy, coupled with the Russian comments over the weekend to create a new global currency, leads us to the obvious conclusion…the US dollar reserve currency status is being challenged again. That currency saber rattling is counterproductive to solving the world’s global trade imbalances.

Sadly, investors are, so far, taking the Chinese bait following the weekend announcement that they will “depeg” the Yuan from the US dollar… the risk trade is back on! Or is it? Globally stocks are rallying on this high on rhetoric low on details announcement. It appears, for the moment, that the Chinese have us right where they want us…and I remain sceptical and worried.

Why the contrary thinking from us about this supposedly good news that the Chinese are bowing to Congressional pressure to revalue the RMB? First, it is short on details and more importantly, it does nothing to address the huge imbalances that continue to exist in their domestic economy. Let’s face it…unfortunately nothing has changed internally from a domestic policy standpoint.

In the absence of a social safety net…the Chinese savings rate will continue to grow as currency reserves continue to climb…China’s leadership has made the unfortunate policy decision to continue to invest in US Treasuries instead of their own people. That is not good news for those of us who are looking for global policy makers to address the global trade imbalances that lead us into this ongoing financial crisis. This global risk rally is just that…a rally.

It’s a classic Peking Duck!!!

