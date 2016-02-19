The chimneys at Shell's old Sydney refinery are being blown up this weekend

Five chimney stacks, up to 100 metres high, are being demolished at the former Shell Clyde refinery this Sunday, February 21.

Shell closed the refinery, in Sydney’s west on the Parramatta River at Rosehill, on September 30, 2012, with the loss of 350 jobs. The company is now converting the site into a finished fuels import terminal.

There are three 100-metre-high stacks and two at 80 metres earmarked for demolition via controlled explosions. The chimney stacks are expected to fall entirely within the terminal footprint.

Police assistant commissioner Denis Clifford said that unfortunately, it won’t be a public spectacular and there are no vantage points to watch the demolition from. An exclusion zone will be in place.

“While it is important for the public to be aware of the demolition, we have to be clear that this activity is not open to the public,” he said.

“The exclusion zone will be patrolled and in force from early Sunday morning until the conclusion of the demolition.

“We don’t want motorists slowing down or stopping to try and get a look at the demolition activity, so we will have marked police vehicles patrolling the M4 between Church Street and Silverwater Road.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.