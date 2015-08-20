You can buy Kurt Cobain's childhood home with his original artwork on the walls for $329,000

Now’s your chance to own a piece of certifiable rock history.

Kurt Cobain’s childhood home in Aberdeen, Washington, is for sale, and it just got a price chop.

Originally listed in 2013 by Cobain’s mother, Wendy O’Connor, for $US500,000, the home’s price was reduced to $US400,000 in March. Today it’s down to $US329,000.

Beyond just being the place where Cobain grew up, the home retains the marks and scars of its famous inhabitant, including drawings of band logos.

Aberdeen Realty has the listing.

