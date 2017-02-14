The chief technology officer at Qantas, Chris Taylor, is out

Source: supplied

Qantas is shaking up its tech leadership.

Chief technology officer Chris Taylor stepping down just weeks after a new chief information officer was installed.

The airline confirmed Chris Taylor had resigned to “take up a new opportunity overseas”. He will remain with the company until May.

A job advertisement for his replacement has already been posted, with Qantas seeking someone that “will work closely in the evaluation and solution development of key investments for IT”.

“The role will operate across infrastructure, security, application and data domains, responsible for driving commercially sound innovation and future focused thinking into all IT development and acquisition activities undertaken at Qantas,” the ad read.

Earlier this month, Qantas appointed Darren Argyle its first-ever chief information security officer. That position means that the new CTO will not have to take on security responsibilities, as Taylor had done.

Taylor’s departure comes after Canadian SAP executive Susan Doniz was appointed chief information officer in December. She filled a role vacated by Luc Hennekens, who exited in September to join Airbus.

Before his three-year stint at Qantas, Taylor worked in a range of technology executive roles in the United Arab Emirates – including with Etihad and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. He had also had roles with British Telecom and Cable & Wireless in the UK, where he originally hails from.

