The Chicago Tribune Exposed Fox Sports For Fabricating Headlines During An NFL Telecast

The 2011 NFC Championship was eight months ago. But that hasn’t ended the Jay Cutler criticism.



Discussions surrounding the quarterback not returning for the game’s second half persisted during the airing of the Chicago Bears season-opening victory on Fox.

At one point in the game, Fox Sports flashed the following headlines on the screen:

Cutler Leaves With Injury

Cutler Lacks Courage

Cutler’s No Leader

Announcer Daryl Johnston told viewers “these are the actual headlines from the local papers in Chicago.”

But the Chicago Tribune – a publication with a solid beat on Chicago-area headlines – didn’t buy Fox’s story. They searched through every Illinois newspaper referencing Cutler.

They found no such headlines.

After the Tribune followed up on their findings with Fox Sports, a spokesman acknowledged the headlines were fabrications.

The wrong word was used,” Fox Sports‘ Dan Bell told the Tribune. “Our attempt was to capture the overall sentiment nationwide following that game. It was misleading.”

