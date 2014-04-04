The Chicago Sun-Times Now Accepts Bitcoin

You can now subscribe to the ninth-largest newspaper in the U.S. using Bitcoin.

The Chicago Sun-Times piloted a Bitcoin paywall earlier this year.

“Our goal is to keep the Sun-Times current and evolving with changing technology,” editor-in-chief Jim Kirk said in a release. “Accepting bitcoin payments is one of many ways we are working to stay digitally focused.”

Josh Metnick, the CTO of Sun-Times parent company Wrapports, said the company is examining expanding Bitcoin payments to other products.

“The implications of this extend beyond just ability to process subscriptions — it is the furthering of our BTC processing capabilities such that we can extend it into other content and media products down the line,” he said in an email.

Users can log on to bitcoin.suntimes.com to make their payment.

The paper is partnering with Coinbase to process payments.

