The Chicago Blackhawks are the newest dynasty in pro sports

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Jun 15, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the third period of game six of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at United Center.

The Chicago Blackhawks are world champs and the newest dynasty in pro sports.

The Blackhawks defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 to win the best of seven Stanley Cup Final four games to two. The title marks the third Stanley Cup for the Blackhawks in the last six years after winning in 2010 and 2013. Unlike the previous two, this one was celebrated on home ice.

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, who spent half of the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs on the ice, scored the game’s first goal with 2 minutes and 47 seconds left in the second period. Patrick Kane added insurance with just more than five minutes remaining.

Corey Crawford saved all 23 shots he faced.

NOW WATCH: How LeBron James spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.