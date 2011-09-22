These Media And Hollywood Stars Got Their Jobs Because Of Their Famous Parents

The woman you see here is not, contrary to popular belief, Molly Malaney of “The Bachelor.”



She’s Daphne Oz, the 25-year-old daughter of health czar and apple juice critic Dr. Oz.

And she’s all over ABC this week, co-hosting “The View” and whisking eggs on “Good Morning America.”

That’s because Oz (who also authored the bestselling “Dorm Diet” book), is getting into the family business. She’s one of the co-hosts of “The Chew,” an afternoon cooking and lifestyle show that premieres on ABC on Monday.

And she’s the latest in a long line of media and Hollywood coattail-riding offspring.

He was no triple-threat superpower, but Billy Ray Cyrus was a country star in his own right. He'd go on to be known as the slightly unstable dad of teen pop icon and actress Miley Cyrus. Ayla Brown The daughter of Scott Brown, a US Senator, and Gail Huff, a reporter for a Boston-based ABC affiliate, Ayla Brown's singing career didn't get her a Grammy nomination, but she's a regular contributor for the CBS Early Show. Dean Reynolds A CBS correspondent based in Chicago, Dean Reynolds is the son of Frank Reynolds -- a legendary reporter for ABC nightly news and the forerunner to Nightline. Bristol Palin Ah, Bristol Palin. Her outspoken mother, Sarah Palin, guaranteed Bristol's place on Dancing With the Stars, making her one of the most well-recognised faces in media nepotism. Melissa Rivers Melissa Rivers is the daughter of Joan Rivers, and has a long media career. She has worked as a reporter for CBS This Morning, a contributor to MTV, an actress, and a red carpet interviewer. Despite the healthy resume, nobody -- not even Melissa -- can tell you exactly what her job entails. Kate Hudson is her generation's bubbly rom-com heroine, but she didn't get there on her own. The blonde ambition, the infectious giggle -- she got it from her momma. Hudson's mother, Goldie Hawn, was a comedy star in the sixties and seventies and went on to a lucrative movie career. Chris Wallace Chris Wallace -- host of Fox News Sunday -- stands in the shadow of Mike Wallace, his father and longtime host of CBS 60 Minutes. However, he was raised by the stepfather, Bill Leonard, the former president of CBS News. At the tender of 17, Leonard hired Chris to assist Walter Cronkite during the 1964 Republican National Convention. Willie Geist Willie Geist is a fixture on the MSNBC morning discussion circuit. His father, Bill Geist, is a TV journalist, author, and columnist. Luke Russert The son of Tim Russert, the longtime moderator of Meet the Press, and Maureen Orth, a correspondent for Vanity Fair, Luke Russert has worked in sports reporting, and is currently a congressional correspondent. He insisted on the record that his position has nothing to do with nepotism, claiming NBC would not pay him if he wasn't qualified. Jenna Bush Now known as Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of George W. Bush is a correspondent for the Today show on NBC, where she contributes monthly stories on education and conducts some interviews. We don't even need to talk about these two, right? Jaden and Willow Smith have had blockbuster hits (the 'Karate Kid' reboot for him) and number-one singles ('Whip My Hair' for her), and they show no sign of slowing down until they outperform their famous parents, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Meghan McCain The daughter of US Senator John McCain, Daily Beast blogger Meghan McCain has maintained an online presence since before her father ran for President. However her presence as a media personality really took off after an online spat with conservative radio host Laura Ingraham. Joe Buck An Emmy-winning sportscaster with Fox Sports, Joe Buck is the son of Jack Buck, another legendary sportscaster associated with the St. Louis Cardinals. Alexis Stewart The sole child of Martha Stewart, radio and TV personality Alexis Stewart stands in the shadow of her media mogul mother. While she has her own shows on Sirius Radio and the Hallmark channel, it'd be much easier to pick Alexis' mother out of a lineup. Allison Williams A few of Allison Williams' videos have gone viral on the Internet. While they may be funny, and she may have talent, you can bet that having Brian Williams as a father didn't hurt to push them along. And here's one girl who got a big leg up from her famous sisters. Enjoying an enormous amount of film industry buzz right now is Elizabeth Olsen, the star of the upcoming 'Martha Marcy May Marlene' and (yep) the younger sister of the Olsen twins. They also half-named their clothing line, Elizabeth & James, after her. Now witness the art of Johanssoning. Butt meme, right this way >>

