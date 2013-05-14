The Chef Sleeve Keeps Your iPad Clean In The Kitchen

This is the Chef Sleeve.



Why We Love It: iPads and iPhones allow us to easily take our recipes, How Tos, and videos into the kitchen. But convenience comes at a price — liquids or powders could always spill onto your device or be transferred from your fingers while you’re cooking.

The water-resistant Chef Sleeve protects your electronics in the kitchen. It is resealable, reusable, and disposable, and comes in packs of 25.

The sleeves are also eco-friendly and recyclable, and offer a tailored, touch-sensitive surface for you to view your iPad or iPhone screen flawlessly.

Where To Buy: Available through the Chef Sleeve website and Amazon.

Cost: $20 for a pack of 25.

