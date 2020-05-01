Former employees reveal the 6 best and 3 worst things to order at The Cheesecake Factory

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images The Cheesecake Factory is a popular restaurant chain with some great menu items.

Insider asked two former employees of The Cheesecake Factory to list some of the best and worst things to order from the restaurant chain.

They told Insider that the stuffed mushrooms, bistro shrimp pasta, and Reese’s peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake are great menu options.

The former employees said the chain’s salads and alcoholic drinks aren’t always worth the money.

Originally founded as a Los Angeles bakery in 1972, The Cheesecake Factory is now an international restaurant chain known for its large portions and expansive menu.

In addition to having more than 30 flavours of cheesecake, the restaurant also offers over 200 savoury breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

Since there’s so much to choose from, Insider spoke to former Cheesecake Factory employees to help separate the unmissable orders from the ones you can probably skip.

Here are the best and worst things to order at The Cheesecake Factory, according to people who worked there.

The stuffed mushrooms are perfectly cheesy and satisfying.

I M/Yelp The Cheesecake Factory’s stuffed mushrooms.

Former Cheesecake Factory employee Deshon Jackson told Insider that he thinks one of the restaurant’s best dishes is its savoury stuffed mushrooms.

“They’re the perfect size and incredibly filling. They won’t disappoint if you’re into cheesy and creamy dishes,” said Jackson.

Made with parmesan and fontina cheese, the mushrooms are served with garlic, herbs, and a rich wine sauce.

The Cajun jambalaya pasta is a great value and it’s full of different flavours.

James P./Yelp The Cheesecake Factory’s Cajun jambalaya pasta.

Former Cheesecake Factory employee Ken Schwartz told Insider that diners looking to get the most bang for their buck should opt for the Cajun jambalaya pasta.

“This dish has so many different things in it. Even for someone with a big appetite, you can get two or even three meals out of it,” said Schwartz.

The meal normally comes with shrimp and chicken sautéed with onions, tomato, and peppers in a spicy Cajun sauce.

Though the jambalaya is usually served over fresh linguini, Schwartz told Insider that you can have it served over white rice or mashed potatoes if you prefer.

The molto meat flatbread pizza is a must for carnivores.

Jessica K./Yelp The Cheesecake Factory’s molto meat flatbread pizza.

The restaurant’s molto meat flatbread pizza is heaped with prosciutto, sausage, housemade meatballs, pepperoni, and smoked bacon.

“There’s a generous helping of toppings on this one. I especially like that the pizza is served with a slight char on the top,” said Jackson.

The dish contains five different types of meat, seasoned tomato sauce, parmesan, and mozzarella.

Pasta carbonara is a classic that The Cheesecake Factory does well.

Madelene I/Yelp The Cheesecake Factory’s pasta carbonara.

The Cheesecake Factory’s take on Italian pasta carbonara features spaghettini with smoked bacon, green peas, and a garlic-parmesan cream sauce.

“This is a classic dish that’s elevated by the good cream sauce. The portion size is good and pleasing to the eye. Can’t go wrong with a classic,” said Jackson.

If you’re looking for an extra helping of protein, you can add chicken to your dish.

Bistro shrimp pasta is a great combination of seafood and veggies.

Mullson2/TripAdvisor The Cheesecake Factory’s bistro shrimp pasta.

The bistro shrimp dish offers a mixture of crispy battered shrimp, fresh mushrooms, tomato, and arugula that’s tossed with spaghetti and served with a basil, garlic, and lemon cream sauce.

“This dish hits all the right notes for shrimp lovers. The shrimp melts in your mouth and the vegetables included bring great flavour to the dish,” said Jackson.

The Reese’s peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake is a must for those who love peanut butter.

Paige Bennett for Insider The Cheesecake Factory’s Reese’s peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake.

It wouldn’t be a trip to The Cheesecake Factory without an indulgent dessert, and Jackson recommended diving into a slice of the Reese’s peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake.

“It’s a tasty ride of texture and creaminess that’s dipped in peanut butter heaven. I really enjoy the placement of the layers from a visual and taste perspective,” said Jackson.

The decadent, thick cheesecake, consists of layers of rich fudge cake, caramel, cheesecake, and peanut butter cups.

Chocolate lovers should try the Godiva chocolate brownie sundae.

Hannan H./Yelp The Cheesecake Factory’s Godiva chocolate brownie sundae.

If you’re looking for an intense cocoa experience, Jackson suggested ordering the Godiva chocolate brownie sundae.

“This dessert pairs two incredible treats – Godiva chocolate and ice cream. The toasted almonds finish it off with a crunchy delight,” said Jackson.

For those who love Godiva but prefer cheesecake, try a slice of the Godiva chocolate cheesecake. It consists of flourless chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate cheesecake, and, of course, whipped cream.

On the other hand, the salads are a poor value if you want leftovers.

Zoe Miller for Insider The Cheesecake Factory’s Caesar salad.

With so many decadent dishes on the menu, health-conscious diners may be tempted to opt for a salad.

Unfortunately, Schwartz said that, unlike many of the giant entrees offered at The Cheesecake Factory, the restaurant’s salads don’t make for appetizing leftovers.

“There are very tasty salad options on the menu, but the portions are too large. Unless you can eat it all, you’ll just find it wilted and sad in your fridge the next day,” said Schwartz.

Alcoholic drinks at The Cheesecake Factory aren’t always worth the money.

Audra-Lyn O./Yelp The Cheesecake Factory’s mojito.

If you were hoping the giant, colourful drinks served at the Cheesecake Factory pack a supersized kick, you may be disappointed.

“The restaurant puts exactly the required amount of alcohol in each drink and no more. The rest of the drink is ice, mixer, and fluff,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz added that, in many cases, alcoholic drinks may be the priciest part of your final bill.

“A lot of places make their money at the bar, but The Cheesecake Factory are masters of it,” he said.

The cheeseburger spring rolls aren’t the most flavorful appetizer option.

Angel T./Yelp The Cheesecake Factory’s cheeseburger spring rolls.

The cheeseburger spring rolls at The Cheesecake Factory come stuffed with Angus beef, melted cheese, and grilled onion.

Unfortunately, Jackson said that this fusion-style appetizer isn’t as tasty as it could be.

“I’m usually a fan of cheeseburgers, but for some reason, this meal doesn’t do it for me. It’s not as flavorful as the other meals on the menu,” said Jackson.

