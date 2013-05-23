The 25 Cheapest Teams To Watch In Person

Cork Gaines
BJ Upton, Justin Upton, Atlanta Braves

Each year, Team Marketing surveys teams in the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) and calculates the Fan Cost Index (FCI), which approximates how much it costs a family of four to attend a game for each team.

We used Team Marketing’s data and created the Adult Cost Index (ACI). The ACI is a more realistic look at how much it might cost one fan to attend a game, and requires the person to purchase an average-priced ticket, one beer, one soft drink, one hot dog, and half the cost of parking at the stadium.

The biggest difference is that we have removed the extraneous costs in FCI (e.g. caps, programs) and assume the fan shares the cost of parking with one other person.

On the next few pages we’ll take a closer look at the 25 cheapest teams. The list is loaded with MLB teams (22) and includes three NBA teams. The Browns are the cheapest NFL team, costing an average of $79.45 per person, 64th overall. The Coyotes, at $57.32 per person, are the cheapest NHL team. They are ranked 31st overall.

#25 New Orleans Hornets — $52.35

League: MLB

Average ticket: $29.85

Fan Cost Index*: $220.40

* Fan Cost Index (FCI) uses the same data but is calculated for a family of four and requires the purchase of additional items such as programs and caps.

Data via TeamMarketing.com

#24 New York Mets — $52.30

League: MLB

Average ticket: $25.30

Fan Cost Index*: $223.70

#23 Houston Astros — $51.84

League: MLB

Average ticket: $30.09

Fan Cost Index*: $224.33

#22 Minnesota Twins — $51.59

League: MLB

Average ticket: $32.59

Fan Cost Index*: $221.36

#21 Toronto Blue Jays — $51.21

League: MLB

Average ticket: $25.38

Fan Cost Index*: $229.84

#20 Chicago White Sox — $50.80

League: MLB

Average ticket: $26.05

Fan Cost Index*: $210.18

#19 Indiana Pacers — $48.87

League: NBA

Average ticket: $31.62

Fan Cost Index*: $212.86

#18 Seattle Mariners — $48.45

League: MLB

Average ticket: $28.45

Fan Cost Index*: $203.78

#17 Charlotte Bobcats — $47.27

League: NBA

Average ticket: $29.27

Fan Cost Index*: $203.06

#16 Los Angeles Angels — $44.29

League: MLB

Average ticket: $27.54

Fan Cost Index*: $196.16

#15 Los Angeles Dodgers — $43.87

League: MLB

Average ticket: $22.37

Fan Cost Index*: $204.95

#14 Texas Rangers — $43.04

League: MLB

Average ticket: $22.54

Fan Cost Index*: $196.13

#13 Detroit Tigers — $42.11

League: MLB

Average ticket: $26.36

Fan Cost Index*: $195.44

#12 Oakland Athletics — $41.87

League: MLB

Average ticket: $22.12

Fan Cost Index*: $180.48

#11 Colorado Rockies — $41.65

League: MLB

Average ticket: $23.65

Fan Cost Index*: $196.60

#10 Milwaukee Brewers — $41.45

League: MLB

Average ticket: $24.95

Fan Cost Index*: $176.80

#9 Kansas City Royals — $41.33

League: MLB

Average ticket: $19.83

Fan Cost Index*: $172.32

#8 Atlanta Braves — $41.07

League: MLB

Average ticket: $17.32

Fan Cost Index*: $170.78

#7 Baltimore Orioles — $37.64

League: MLB

Average ticket: $23.89

Fan Cost Index*: $169.06

#6 Cincinnati Reds — $37.35

League: MLB

Average ticket: $21.35

Fan Cost Index*: $165.39

#5 Pittsburgh Pirates — $36.71

League: MLB

Average ticket: $17.21

Fan Cost Index*: $164.84

#4 Cleveland Indians — $35.59

League: MLB

Average ticket: $19.59

Fan Cost Index*: $157.36

#3 San Diego Padres — $32.99

League: MLB

Average ticket: $15.99

Fan Cost Index*: $151.94

#2 Tampa Bay Rays — $32.39

League: MLB

Average ticket: $20.39

Fan Cost Index*: $155.54

#1 Arizona Diamondbacks — $30.14

League: MLB

Average ticket: $16.89

Fan Cost Index*: $122.53

