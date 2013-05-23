The 25 Cheapest Teams To Watch In Person

Each year, Team Marketing surveys teams in the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) and calculates the Fan Cost Index (FCI), which approximates how much it costs a family of four to attend a game for each team.



We used Team Marketing’s data and created the Adult Cost Index (ACI). The ACI is a more realistic look at how much it might cost one fan to attend a game, and requires the person to purchase an average-priced ticket, one beer, one soft drink, one hot dog, and half the cost of parking at the stadium.

The biggest difference is that we have removed the extraneous costs in FCI (e.g. caps, programs) and assume the fan shares the cost of parking with one other person.

On the next few pages we’ll take a closer look at the 25 cheapest teams. The list is loaded with MLB teams (22) and includes three NBA teams. The Browns are the cheapest NFL team, costing an average of $79.45 per person, 64th overall. The Coyotes, at $57.32 per person, are the cheapest NHL team. They are ranked 31st overall.

