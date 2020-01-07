- The average price of gas in the US is $US2.584, but many states fall below the national average.
- The five cheapest states to get gas, as of January 6, 2020, are Mississippi, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.
- Here are the cheapest states to get gas, ranked in order of lowest average price for regular gas to highest.
When it comes to putting gas in your vehicle, you may have to cross state lines to get the best price.
AAA keeps track of the average price of regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel gas in all 50 states. The averages are updated daily, so you can always know whether you’re scoring the best possible deal in your state.
As of January 6, 2020, the national average price of gas in the US is $US2.584. Many states across America, however, have average prices much lower than that.
To find the cheapest states to get gas, Business Insider looked at the average prices to get regular gas in states that fell below the national average. We also included the prices for mid-grade, premium, and diesel gas in those states.
Here are the cheapest states to get gas, listed in order of highest average price for regular gas to lowest.
28. Rhode Island
Regular: $US2.578
Mid-grade: $US2.879
Premium: $US3.088
Diesel: $US3.040
27. Maryland
Regular: $US2.543
Mid-grade: $US2.918
Premium: $US3.150
Diesel: $US3.026
26. Florida
Regular: $US2.526
Mid-grade: $US2.852
Premium: $US3.130
Diesel: $US2.948
25. Ohio
Regular: $US2.518
Mid-grade: $US2.845
Premium: $US3.171
Diesel: $US3.043
24. Michigan
Regular: $US2.516
Mid-grade: $US2.850
Premium: $US3.180
Diesel: $US2.994
23. New Hampshire
Regular: $US2.496
Mid-grade: $US2.813
Premium: $US3.057
Diesel: $US2.954
22. South Dakota
Regular: $US2.471
Mid-grade: $US2.596
Premium: $US2.953
Diesel: $US2.912
21. North Carolina
Regular: $US2.471
Mid-grade: $US2.779
Premium: $US3.084
Diesel: $US2.913
20. Indiana
Regular: $US2.465
Mid-grade: $US2.780
Premium: $US3.097
Diesel: $US3.022
19. Georgia
Regular: $US2.463
Mid-grade: $US2.766
Premium: $US3.070
Diesel: $US2.943
18. North Dakota
Regular: $US2.461
Mid-grade: $US2.667
Premium: $US2.931
Diesel: $US3.027
17. New Mexico
Regular: $US2.434
Mid-grade: $US2.706
Premium: $US2.944
Diesel: $US2.926
16. Wisconsin
Regular: $US2.418
Mid-grade: $US2.748
Premium: $US3.126
Diesel: $US2.921
15. Nebraska
Regular: $US2.414
Mid-grade: $US2.540
Premium: $US2.903
Diesel: $US2.843
14. Minnesota
Regular: $US2.413
Mid-grade: $US2.642
Premium: $US2.949
Diesel: $US2.962
13. Kentucky
Regular: $US2.413
Mid-grade: $US2.725
Premium: $US3.023
Diesel: $US2.850
12. Tennessee
Regular: $US2.390
Mid-grade: $US2.701
Premium: $US3.009
Diesel: $US2.879
11. Virginia
Regular: $US2.388
Mid-grade: $US2.746
Premium: $US3.029
Diesel: $US2.880
10. Iowa
Regular: $US2.377
Mid-grade: $US2.543
Premium: $US2.927
Diesel: $US2.865
9. South Carolina
Regular: $US2.366
Mid-grade: $US2.674
Premium: $US2.975
Diesel: $US2.798
8. Alabama
Regular: $US2.365
Mid-grade: $US2.673
Premium: $US2.996
Diesel: $US2.852
7. Louisiana
Regular: $US2.327
Mid-grade: $US2.628
Premium: $US2.928
Diesel: $US2.755
6. Arkansas
Regular: $US2.293
Mid-grade: $US2.576
Premium: $US2.851
Diesel: $US2.779
5. Mississippi
Regular: $US2.292
Mid-grade: $US2.579
Premium: $US2.906
Diesel: $US2.720
4. Texas
Regular: $US2.283
Mid-grade: $US2.597
Premium: $US2.871
Diesel: $US2.711
3. Kansas
Regular: $US2.278
Mid-grade: $US2.519
Premium: $US2.767
Diesel: $US2.773
2. Oklahoma
Regular: $US2.262
Mid-grade: $US2.489
Premium: $US2.704
Diesel: $US2.677
1. Missouri
Regular: $US2.209
Mid-grade: $US2.445
Premium: $US2.721
Diesel: $US2.671
