The cheapest states to get gas, ranked

Getty/Justin Sullivan Many of the cheapest states to gas up are in the South and Midwest.

When it comes to putting gas in your vehicle, you may have to cross state lines to get the best price.

AAA keeps track of the average price of regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel gas in all 50 states. The averages are updated daily, so you can always know whether you’re scoring the best possible deal in your state.

As of January 6, 2020, the national average price of gas in the US is $US2.584. Many states across America, however, have average prices much lower than that.

To find the cheapest states to get gas, Business Insider looked at the average prices to get regular gas in states that fell below the national average. We also included the prices for mid-grade, premium, and diesel gas in those states.

Here are the cheapest states to get gas, listed in order of highest average price for regular gas to lowest.

28. Rhode Island

Regular: $US2.578

Mid-grade: $US2.879

Premium: $US3.088

Diesel: $US3.040

27. Maryland

Patrick Semansky / AP Downtown Baltimore, Maryland.

Regular: $US2.543

Mid-grade: $US2.918

Premium: $US3.150

Diesel: $US3.026

26. Florida

ESB Professional/Shutterstock Tampa, Florida.

Regular: $US2.526

Mid-grade: $US2.852

Premium: $US3.130

Diesel: $US2.948

25. Ohio

Kyle Krajnyak/ Getty Images Ohio.

Regular: $US2.518

Mid-grade: $US2.845

Premium: $US3.171

Diesel: $US3.043

24. Michigan

Regular: $US2.516

Mid-grade: $US2.850

Premium: $US3.180

Diesel: $US2.994

23. New Hampshire

Dan Lewis / Shutterstock Hanover, New York.

Regular: $US2.496

Mid-grade: $US2.813

Premium: $US3.057

Diesel: $US2.954

22. South Dakota

Carolyn Hebbard/ Getty Images South Dakota.

Regular: $US2.471

Mid-grade: $US2.596

Premium: $US2.953

Diesel: $US2.912

21. North Carolina

Pam Susemiehl/Getty Images North Carolina.

Regular: $US2.471

Mid-grade: $US2.779

Premium: $US3.084

Diesel: $US2.913

20. Indiana

Shutterstock Indianapolis, Indiana.

Regular: $US2.465

Mid-grade: $US2.780

Premium: $US3.097

Diesel: $US3.022

19. Georgia

Regular: $US2.463

Mid-grade: $US2.766

Premium: $US3.070

Diesel: $US2.943

18. North Dakota

David Harmantas/Shutterstock North Dakota.

Regular: $US2.461

Mid-grade: $US2.667

Premium: $US2.931

Diesel: $US3.027

17. New Mexico

Regular: $US2.434

Mid-grade: $US2.706

Premium: $US2.944

Diesel: $US2.926

16. Wisconsin

Regular: $US2.418

Mid-grade: $US2.748

Premium: $US3.126

Diesel: $US2.921

15. Nebraska

Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock Omaha, Nebraska.

Regular: $US2.414

Mid-grade: $US2.540

Premium: $US2.903

Diesel: $US2.843

14. Minnesota

Annabelle Marcovici / Reuters Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Regular: $US2.413

Mid-grade: $US2.642

Premium: $US2.949

Diesel: $US2.962

13. Kentucky

Leigh Trail/Shutterstock Louisville, Kentucky.

Regular: $US2.413

Mid-grade: $US2.725

Premium: $US3.023

Diesel: $US2.850

12. Tennessee

Regular: $US2.390

Mid-grade: $US2.701

Premium: $US3.009

Diesel: $US2.879

11. Virginia

Regular: $US2.388

Mid-grade: $US2.746

Premium: $US3.029

Diesel: $US2.880

10. Iowa

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Davenport, Iowa.

Regular: $US2.377

Mid-grade: $US2.543

Premium: $US2.927

Diesel: $US2.865

9. South Carolina

Regular: $US2.366

Mid-grade: $US2.674

Premium: $US2.975

Diesel: $US2.798

8. Alabama

Regular: $US2.365

Mid-grade: $US2.673

Premium: $US2.996

Diesel: $US2.852

7. Louisiana

Art Wager/Getty Images Highway 90 near downtown New Orleans, Louisiana.

Regular: $US2.327

Mid-grade: $US2.628

Premium: $US2.928

Diesel: $US2.755

6. Arkansas

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Little Rock, Arkansas.

Regular: $US2.293

Mid-grade: $US2.576

Premium: $US2.851

Diesel: $US2.779

5. Mississippi

Regular: $US2.292

Mid-grade: $US2.579

Premium: $US2.906

Diesel: $US2.720

4. Texas

Shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography Houston, Texas.

Regular: $US2.283

Mid-grade: $US2.597

Premium: $US2.871

Diesel: $US2.711

3. Kansas

Regular: $US2.278

Mid-grade: $US2.519

Premium: $US2.767

Diesel: $US2.773

2. Oklahoma

Gau Meo/Shutterstock Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Regular: $US2.262

Mid-grade: $US2.489

Premium: $US2.704

Diesel: $US2.677

1. Missouri

Regular: $US2.209

Mid-grade: $US2.445

Premium: $US2.721

Diesel: $US2.671

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.