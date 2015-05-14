The cheapest countries in the world to visit

Travellers on a budget who don’t mind going off the beaten path and taking some risks can find plenty of bargains, according to a new report from the World Economic Forum.

In its 2015 Travel and Tourism Competitiveness report, the group ranked 141 nations from cheapest to most expensive based on the cost of travelling to that country and being a tourist there.

Among the items considered in its tally: the average cost of roundtrip flights, hotel accommodations, cost of living, fuel prices, and purchasing power parity (PPP).*

One major drawback: some of these countries are mired in poverty, war, or harbour anti-American views. However, each also offers a unique tourism experience that is sure to fascinate.

Note: Hotel and gas conversions are based on the US dollar and information from the World Bank and are subject to change. PPP is relative to the country’s home currency. Airfares are averages for 2014, room rates are based on averages determined from 2013-2014, PPP is the most recent available as of November 2014, and some gas prices are more current than others. Travel suggestions are based on tourism website The Lonely Planet.

*An example of PPP: If the PPP in the United States is 1 and the PPP in Poland is .6, then a cup of coffee in Poland is 40% cheaper than it is in the US, relative to the Polish zloty. PPP is based on the GDP of each economy.



