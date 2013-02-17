The 10 Cheapest Cities In The US

Photo: Flickr / Sadie Hernandez

Not all things are bigger in Texas.The state is home to three of the cheapest places to live in the U.S., according to the sixth annual cost-of-living index by the Council for Community and Economic Research.



This year, Harlingen, Texas still reigns as the No. 1 most affordable city in the country, with prices for consumer goods that are nearly 19 per cent lower than the national average.

The composite index is based on six areas: housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services. It’s representative of most households in the top income quintile, CCER said.

We’ve rounded up the top 10 cheapest cities, as well as the average costs of basic necessities like housing, utilities, health care and gas.

