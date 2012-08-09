These US Airports Have The Cheapest Average Airfares

When you’re perusing online for the best airfare, it’s not just the destinations that matter. The airport you fly in and out of could make a huge difference in the cost of your airfare.



Flying into Los Angeles? Instead of flying into LAX, try searching for flights to Burbank’s Bob Hope Airport, where the average airfare is just $221 (compared to $531 at LAX).

Cheapflights.com recently ranked the 101 most affordable airports in the world. The staff at Cheapflights.com compiled their Airport Affordability Index by looking at the most searched airports and averaging the prices that their users found on flights to the most popular domestic and international destinations, from Miami to Honolulu and London to Cancun.

Here are the top 10 cheapest airports:

Number Airport Average Airfare 1 Bob Hope Airport, CA (BUR) $221 2 Long Beach (Daugherty Field), CA (LGB) $250 3 Fresno Air Terminal, CA (FAT) $290 4 Harrisburg International, PA (MDT) $304 5 Lehigh Valley, PA (ABE) $307 6 John Wayne/Orange County, CA (SNA) $316 7 White Plains, NY (HPN) $324 8 Metropolitan Oakland International, CA (OAK) $330 9 Chicago Midway, IL (MDW) $339 10 Bellingham International, WA (BLI) $342

