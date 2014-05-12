Here's How Much It Costs To Go Out On A Cheap Date In A Bunch Of Different Cities

Economists at Deutsche Bank have come up with yet another way of looking at which cities are really expensive and which are cheap.

Via FT Alphaville, we see they have come up with something called the Cheap Date Index, which looks at how much it costs in various cities to take a cab to McDonald’s get two tickets to a movie, and get two beers.

Here’s the index:

No shocker at all that London is the most expensive city to go on a cheap date. If you’re looking for “value” we might recommend Kuala Lumpur. It’s one of the most modern, beautiful, cities around, and that whole night is only $US36. Not bad.

