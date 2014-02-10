The Chaser's Chris Taylor Has Made An Online Comedy About Australian Wine

A new online comedy described as “the most disastrous wine show in Australia” and “comedic love letter”, starring Chris Taylor of The Chaser fame, was released on YouTube today.

The five-part series is meant to be a “behind-the-scenes” show looking at NSW wine regions, with cameos by the likes of Susie Porter, and has been backed by Destinations NSW.

The 15 minute episodes will be released weekly and launches with Murrumbateman, near Canberra, featuring Australian Winemaker of the Year, Tim Kirk (who gets short shrift because he’s not female), from Clonakilla, which produces a highly acclaimed shiraz-viognier blend.

Future episodes visit the Hunter Valley, Mudgee and Orange.

Now pour yourself a glass of something from NSW and watch the first episode.

[Warning: some of the language is NSFW].

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

