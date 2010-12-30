The Charts That Mattered Most In 2010

Editors Note: Calculated Risk have put together the most important charts of 2010, and we’ve got the lot here.



Coverage stretches from unemployment to real estate to manufacturing, all of which had significant twists and turns in 2010.

This post originally appeared at Calculated Risk and is republished with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.