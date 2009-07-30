PROOF: Housing Had A Good Month

Since the release of yesterday’s Case-Shiller housing data, there’s been a lot of talk about whether this was a false green shoot. Technically home prices edged higher in May, but with the seasonal adjustments they were still lower.



To that we say: STOP SPLITTING HAIRS

Barry Ritholtz posts this chart from Bianco Research, going back a few years comparing seasonally-adjusted home prices and non-seasonally adjusted (blue). Yes, May was down, but it’s beyond obvious that May was a far better month than we’d seen in over 2.5 years.

Sure, prices may accelerate on the downside again. But no matter how you slice it, this was a surprisingly good for month.

Dear perma-bears, your stretching more and more your argument that the world is inexorably going to crap.

