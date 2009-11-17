The Chart That Proves Everything's Being Driven By The Dollar

Some good insight from David P. Goldman:



There is a pretty close inverse correlation between the 10-year yield and the S&P. What could account for this? NOT economic recovery, in which real interest rates rise. And not expectations of lower inflation–the spread between coupons and TIPS continues to widen and commodity prices are soaring.

Eliminate the impossible, and what remains, however improbable, must be true, as Sherlock Holmes liked to say. BOTH bond and stock prices are driven by the dollar. 17.5% unemployment by the broad measure keeps wages down and keeps the CPI low, despite the surge in commodity prices, while the cheap dollar makes US assets a bargain. Well, not exactly: the enormous reserve growth on the part of Asian central banks means that the Treasury’s debt-buying program has been outsourced to America’s Asian trading partners! No-one dares pop the bubble. It’s like what Woody Allen said about death. He wasn’t afraid of it; he just didn’t want to be there when it happened. Read the whole thing>

