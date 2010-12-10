The Chargers Will Stay In San Diego ... For Now

Photo: eSeats.com

The San Diego Chargers informed Mayor Jerry Sanders that the team won’t exercise its escape clause that would have allowed it to leave Qualcomm Stadium in 2011. The Chargers are by no means set on staying in San Diego permanently, but the team has been very concerned about public perception that it is gearing up for a move.



With rumours swirling about AEG’s desire to bring a team to Los Angeles, and with part of the team being put up for sale, this won’t be enough to calm fans fears.

It seems more likely at this point that the Chargers have declared a one-year swan song for their time in San Diego.

