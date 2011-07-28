This Is The Saddest Movie Scene Ever According To Science

In a Smithsonian study, the below movie scene elicited a bigger sad reaction from viewers than any other.
It’s used as a litmus test in psychological exams to determine when a subject is affected by upsetting content.
It’s the emotional climax of the 1979 drama “The Champ,” starring a pint-sized Ricky Schroeder.
Video below—but prepare to be depressed for the rest of the day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.