The Challenge Of Competing With Apple

One of the more interesting questions I get asked as an industry analyst, that has followed Apple since 1981, is why Apple is so successful? And another question I often get is, why Apple’s competitors can’t make any headway against them? These are honest questions and to those really not familiar with Apple, the companies rise and current dominance in non-PC devices is somewhat puzzling.



Click here to read more>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.