The chairman of the Foreign Investment Review Board now works for a global private equity group

AFP/Getty Images

Brian Wilson, the chairman of Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, has just landed a job as senior advisor to the Carlyle Group’s Asia buyout team.

Wilson is is also chancellor of the University of Technology Sydney, a non-executive director of Bell Financial Group and a member of the Payments System Board of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

He was appointed to the Foreign Investment Review Board, the body which advises the federal government on foreign investment, in 2009 and appointed chairman in 2012.

The board most recently advised the government against the sale of Ausgrid to Chinese bidders.

As a senior advisor, Wilson will guide the global private equity group on key trends, support investment due diligence and serve on portfolio company boards.

He becomes part of a group of 30 senior business executives who have been engaged as consultants to help Carlyle invest wisely and create value across a range of industries.

Wilson is a former managing director of Lazard, co-founding the firm’s Australian operations in 2004. He was also vice‐chairman of Citigroup Australia.

The Carlyle Group is a global alternative asset manager with $176 billion of assets under management across 127 funds and 164 fund of funds vehicles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.