The CEOs Who Made More Than $100 Million Before The Meltdown

They may be ailing now, but over the past five years, these 15 company heads made more than $100 million each.



WSJ: Fifteen corporate chieftains of large home-building and financial-services firms each reaped more than $100 million in cash compensation and proceeds from stock sales during the past five years, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. Four of those executives, including the heads of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. and Bear Stearns Cos., ran companies that have filed for bankruptcy protection or seen their share prices fall more than 90% from their peak…

Charles Schwab, chairman and founder of the brokerage company that bears his name, realised $817 million over the five years, almost all through stock sales. A spokesman says Mr. Schwab, 72, regularly sells stock to diversify his holdings and pursue charitable activities, and still holds a 17% stake. Schwab shares are up over the past five years and have held up well in the downturn. Mr. Schwab and his wife have established a charitable foundation that gives millions annually to help children with learning disabilities, among other causes.

Six of those who made more than $100 million headed home builders, the Journal analysis found. One is Robert Toll, CEO of Toll Brothers Inc., a Horsham, Pa., firm known for building deluxe suburban homes. Mr. Toll and brother Bruce Toll, a company director, together garnered $773 million in compensation and stock proceeds over the five-year period.

