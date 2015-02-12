The CEOs of two of Australia's largest companies have taken aim at instability in Canberra

Prime Minister Tony Abbott during question time. Stefan Postles/Getty Images

The CEOs of both Telstra and the Commonwealth Bank aren’t impressed with the Federal Government’s recent performance and the uncertainty surrounding Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s leadership.

David Thodey at Telstra says business is looking for consistency in leadership and good policy.

“That’s what business wants and we need certainty,” he said when releasing Telstra’s first half results.

His comment came after Commonwealth Bank CEO Ian Narev said weak confidence is a significant economic threat.

“Businesses need the certainty to invest to create jobs, and households need a greater feeling of

security,” he said when releasing the Commonwealth’s record profits.

“That requires implementation of a coherent long term plan that clearly addresses target government debt levels and timeframes, infrastructure priorities, foreign investment, business competitiveness policies and, above all, job creation.”

