The CEO who lost his job after kicking a puppy has a new venture

Screenshot/YouTube The pooch-punting ex-CEO of Centerplate is back in business.

Just days after being sentenced for animal abuse, the executive who lost his job after being videotaped kicking a Doberman puppy is back in business.

This time, Des Hague is running an investment firm to back new companies. The firm he is launching is AEGIS LLC, which will invest in startups across several sectors.

Hague was the president and CEO of Centerplate, a private equity-backed concession business that catered to venues including pro sports arenas. He lost his job in September 2014, following a brief suspension, when videotape emerged of him kicking a small dog in a Vancouver elevator.

Earlier this month, Hague was sentenced to a light fine and prohibited from owning a pet for three years, after pleading guilty to animal cruelty.

He also reportedly donated $US100,000 to establish a foundation for animals victimized by violence.

Now, he has apparently restored his social media presence, after reports that both his Twitter account and social media affiliated with Centerplate had shut down in the wake of the pooch-punting controversy.

AEGIS did not respond to a request seeking comment.

“The concept behind AEGIS allows me to focus on sourcing ideas, investing in what excites me, and at the same time providing a safe haven for entrepreneurs and bringing their ideas to life,” he said in a statement.

Check out Hague on video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: 6 shortcuts in Excel that will save you a ton of time



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.