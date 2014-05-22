The CEO Of The New York Stock Exchange Is Retiring

Duncan Niederauer, the CEO of the New York Stock Exchange will retire at the end of August 2014, he’s named Thomas L. Farley, the exchange’s current COO, as his successor.

Niederauer has been President and CEO of the NYSE for six years. Farley will also become President when he becomes CEO.

Under Niederauer, the NYSE was sold to the London-based IntercontinentalExchange in an $US11 billion deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.