The CEO Of Reddit Explains Why He Fired A Reddit Employee On Reddit

A former Reddit employee was holding a Reddit AMA about his termination from the company when the CEO of Reddit, Yishan Wong, stepped in to explain what really happened.

“I was fired,” Reddit user (and former employee) Derhman writes.

When someone asked what, Derhman replies,

Officially: no reason. And I get this; I vaguely know how CA employment law works and that you limit your liability by not stating a reason. It’s also really hard to work through in your mind. The best theory I have is that, two weeks earlier, I raised concerns about donating 10% of ad revenue to charity. Some management likes getting feedback, some doesn’t. The reason I had concerns was that this was revenue, not income. That means you need ~10% margins to break even. This can be hard to do; Yahoo and Twitter don’t. Salesforce does something similar, but it’s more all-around, and in a way that promotes the product without risking the company’s financials.

Wong immediately interjected with the following response (you can click for a larger image),

The next commenter replied with a simple “oh sh*t,” which about sums it up.

Lesson learned: Don’t hold an AMA about why you were fired from Reddit…on Reddit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.