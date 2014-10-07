The CEO Of Reddit Explains Why He Fired A Reddit Employee On Reddit

A former Reddit employee was holding a Reddit AMA about his termination from the company when the CEO of Reddit, Yishan Wong, stepped in to explain what really happened.
“I was fired,” Reddit user (and former employee) Derhman writes.
When someone asked what, Derhman replies,
Wong immediately interjected with the following response (you can click for a larger image),
The next commenter replied with a simple “oh sh*t,” which about sums it up.
Lesson learned: Don’t hold an AMA about why you were fired from Reddit…on Reddit.
