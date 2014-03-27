The CEO Of Oculus: We're Going To Be Worth Way More Than $US2 Billion, Facebook Got A Great Deal

If you’re not too sick of news about Facebook buying Oculus, Time magazine has one last article worth reading.

It talked to the founder and the CEO of Oculus about the product and about selling to Facebook.

From a business/negotiations perspective, this was the best quote in the story from CEO Brendan Iribe: “If anything, I think Facebook got an incredibly good deal … If we stayed independent, we could probably have made a lot more.”

Probably not exactly what Oculus investors want to hear.

And from the perspective of why did Mark Zuckerberg buy Oculus, there’s this:

“He came down and we showed him some of the internal prototypes, and he got so excited about the vision of what we were doing and about the potential that this is truly the next computing platform. He actually said that to us. And it’s like, ‘Wow! We are looking at this whole thing being just that gaming platform. But tell us more, Mark.’ And he started to describe it, and we started to believe it too. And we started to relate it to a lot of the experiences we were having.”

Zuckerberg saw the big picture for Oculus before Oculus. Maybe he did get a really good deal.

