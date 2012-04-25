The CEO Of Dropbox Responds To Google's Attempt To Clone His Company

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston has a perfect response to Google’s decision to clone his business with Google Drive:
In other news, @Dropbox is launching a search engine.
— Drew Houston (@drewhouston) April 24, 2012
UPDATE: He deleted the tweet … and replaced it with the same sentence, just with a smiley face:
In other news, @Dropbox is launching a search engine. :)
— Drew Houston (@drewhouston) April 24, 2012
