The CEO Of Dropbox Responds To Google's Attempt To Clone His Company

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston has a perfect response to Google’s decision to clone his business with Google Drive:



In other news, @Dropbox is launching a search engine. — Drew Houston (@drewhouston) April 24, 2012

UPDATE: He deleted the tweet … and replaced it with the same sentence, just with a smiley face:

In other news, @Dropbox is launching a search engine. :) — Drew Houston (@drewhouston) April 24, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.