The CEO Of Dropbox Responds To Google's Attempt To Clone His Company

Jay Yarow

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston has a perfect response to Google’s decision to clone his business with Google Drive:

UPDATE: He deleted the tweet … and replaced it with the same sentence, just with a smiley face:

 

