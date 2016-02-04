The CEO of Delta Air Lines is retiring

Delta CEO Richard Anderson is retiring from his position and will become the airline’s new Executive Chairman.

According to Bloomberg, airline president Ed Bastian will take over for Anderson as CEO.

Anderson has been CEO of the airline since 2007.

We have reached out to Delta for comment and will update when we know more.

