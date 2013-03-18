The CEO Of BlackBerry Says The iPhone Is Out-Of-Date

In an interview with the Financial Review, BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins says Apple is behind the times.



“The rate of innovation is so high in our industry that if you don’t innovate at that speed you can be replaced pretty quickly. The user interface on the iPhone, with all due respect for what this invention was all about is now five years old.”

Speaking of out of date, here’s a chart from 2009 showing BlackBerry/RIM’s marketshare:

And here’s how it looked at the end of 2012Q3:

Photo: Gartner

Maybe this Apple pile-on is getting a little out-of-hand?

