Today's Great Idea: Turn Central Park Into An Airport!

Finally, we can be done with that interminable, outrageously priced cab ride to JFK.
The Manhattan Airport Foundation wants to turn Central Park into an airport.
The plans are so detailed and the advantages are so numerous, we’ve broken them into a special slideshow!
Remember that lovely spot where you used to go ice skating, watch concerts and look at penguins?
Now it's the new taxiway!
Oh, you have a condo on the park? Some of New York's most valuable real estate?
Well, true, Central Park Airport West just doesn't have the same ring to it. But look at it this way: You're an hour closer to Verbier!
True, terrorists will have easier targets (i.e., your building). But with today's great security, we've solved that problem.
Plenty of new stuff for the kids to do and see. They're bored of the boat pond by now anyway.
Central Park West is now West Airport Road. Convenient and practical...in keeping with the times.
