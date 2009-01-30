The centre Of The Financial Crisis: 7520 Astoria Blvd

So investigators found a huge stash of Madoff documents out in East Elmhurst, Queens and through a little bit of sleuthing (Google Maps) we’ve figured out that the address is 7520 Astoria Blvd. We confirmed this by talking to another business at this address, though they said they never actually saw Madoff hanging out there.



But in doing research on the place, we came to the conclusion that this address is basically the centre of the financial crisis. First you’ve got Madoff. It was also a big office for IndyMac, which as everyone knows was one of the first huge banks to die. Then you’ve got scads and scads of small, mum & pop financial firms like East Elmhurst Claims, New York Mortgage Co LLC, and Sweet Home Funding Solutions all at the same place. We’re not totally sure what they do, but it appears to be ground zero of the financial wreckage.

