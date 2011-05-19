The Celebrity-Studded Superyachts That Docked At Cannes This Year

Photo: Courtesy of SuperYacht
The 64th Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and as usual much of the action is taking place in the luxe resort’s marina, which is chockablock with superyachts.Here’s a look at which boats were stuffed with boldface names.
Click here to see the yachts that were docked at Cannes >
[Cannes Celebrity Yacht Roundup on JamesList]
James Spotting is the official blog of JamesList.com, the world’s smartest luxury marketplace with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, offices in Marbella, Spain and representation in London, Frankfurt, Singapore and Miami.
JamesList features more than 65,000 private jets, yachts, luxury cars, properties and exclusive watches for sale and rent from a trusted network of dealers around the world. James Spotting tracks the latest and coolest luxury news and trends from around the globe.
ROMAN ABRAMOVICH'S LUNA: Rockstars Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale made the scene on the oligarch's yacht. Abramovich purchased the 377-ft. craft, the world's largest expedition yacht, last year.
LEN BLAVATNIK's ODESSA: Melanie Griffith, Antonio Banderas, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jane Fonda all celebrated aboard the Russian investor's impressive vessel. The 164 ft. yacht was built by Proteksan-Turquoise in 2007.
STEVEN SPIELBERG'S SEVEN SEAS: Leonardo DiCaprio visted the dapper producer/director aboard his new megayacht. Spielberg paid $200 million for the stylish 282-footer from Dutch shipyard Oceanco.
CALVIN KLEIN'S VANTAGE: The designer threw a party aboard the sleek 150-ft. ship, where the likes of actor Owen Wilson put in an appearance. Klein doesn't actually own the Palmer Johnson-built beauty, but maybe he'll buy it.
PHARRELL WILLIAMS' RM ELEGANT: The music and design mogul took over the stunning 236-ft. superyacht, long a favourite charter of P. Diddy's. He even installed a floating music studio for the occasion.
PAUL ALLEN's OCTOPUS: While Leo was schmoozing with Spielberg, his gorgeous ex, supermodel Bar Refaeli found solace on the Microsoft mogul's megayacht. The 414-ft. behemoth once ranked as the world's largest privately owned yacht.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.