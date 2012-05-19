The CDC Wants All Baby Boomers To Get Tested For Hepatitis C

Baby boomers

The centres for Disease Control and Prevention is calling for all baby boomers to get a blood test for hepatitis C, the AP reports. This includes everyone born between 1945 and 1965.



According to the CDC, more than 2 million baby boomers are infected with the contagious liver disease, which is commonly spread through sharing needles.

That’s one in 30 of the 78 million baby boomers born in the U.S., and 75 per cent of the 3.2 million total infected Americans.

Many adults from this generation are unaware of their illness, prompting health officials to recommend routine testing.

