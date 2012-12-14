How The CDC Is Using Big Data To Save You From The Flu

Photo: By welivefast on Flickr

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a million times: Get a flu shot.But how come that works? There are countless strains of flu, so unlike vaccines for childhood illnesses, you have to get a flu shot every year. Once is not enough.



It works because of a massive collaboration of doctors, hospitals, and labs that report mega amounts of data to the centres for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC fields some 700,000 reports of patents with flu-like symptoms per week. During flu season, doctors will send more than 5,000 lab tests to the CDC for further analysis.

Using that data, the CDC has created complex flu-tracking systems to determine things like: what strains of flu should go in the annual flu vaccine (which is changed twice a year); is this year’s flu outbreak the kind of flu that will respond well to anti-viral drugs; how deadly the flu is.

The flu season is in full swing right now, according to data analysed by Lynnette Brammer, a flu epidemiologist at the centres for Disease Control and the woman that helped Google create its flu tracking system.

She told Business Insider:

The flu started earlier this year and is now quickly on the rise.

The flu shot has been proven to protect well against this year’s strains. (So if you haven’t gotten one, you might want to rethink that.)

This year’s flu strains respond well to anti-viral meds, so those who get really sick can be helped by seeing their doctor.

If you want to see how bad certified flu cases are in your state, the CDC reports that data weekly on a website called FluView. Meanwhile Google used FluView data to help them build their own flu-tracking website, Google Flu Trends. Flu Trends tracks the spread of the illness based on people searching on flu symptoms. It offers a more instantaneous view of where people are getting sick, but it doesn’t verify if those people really have the flu or just bad head colds.

The ultimate goal is not to end flu forever, but to keep people from becoming severely ill or dying from the flu.

