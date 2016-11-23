The CBA says surging commodity prices could reduce Australia's budget deficit by $6.6 billion this year

Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The recent rally in bulk commodity markets is the talk of the town, at least it is in Australia.

The nation’s three largest exports by dollar value — iron ore, coking coal and thermal coal — have been on a tear since the middle of the year.

Just look at the scale of the gains, particularly in coal, since the middle of the year.

Iron ore is up 26% while coking and thermal coal have risen 235% and 86% respectively.

Just enormous, and a far cry from what was expected by the Australian treasury when it was formulating its budget assumptions earlier in the year.

This is no better demonstrated than in the table below from the Commonwealth Bank’s economic team. It show where the average FOB spot price for iron ore, coking and thermal coal currently sits compared to treasury’s budget forecasts.

After years of overstating what commodity prices would likely do, that trend has gone full circle in the current financial year, at least so far.

While the Commonwealth Bank believes that current prices are unlikely to be sustained, it expects iron ore and coal prices to be significantly higher on average this year than was assumed when the 2016-17 Budget was made in May.

In light of this view, Kristina Clifton, an economist at the bank, has been crunching the numbers to determine just how much of a financial windfall the commodity price rally will deliver to the budget bottom line.

“We assume a 30% increase in non-rural commodity prices on average over the year, which looks quite conservative relative to current pricing,” says Clifton.

“This would reduce the underlying cash deficit by $6.6 billion. The underlying cash deficit was projected to be $37.1 billion in 2016-17 so this would suggest a significant improvement in the budget deficit.”

$6.6 billion.

Significant indeed, and one that could be even larger given spot prices for Australia’s non-rural commodities have, collectively, rallied 58% since June.

However, much like the analysis offered by Deloitte Access Economics earlier this week, Clifton believes that the economic windfall from higher commodity prices is likely to be offset by weak wage, job and inflation growth.

“Higher commodity prices should provide a boost to 2016-17 budget revenues and improve the deficit. However it looks likely that wages and jobs growth and inflation will be weaker than assumed,” she says.

“Annualised wages growth for the September quarter was 1.6%, well below the budget assumption of 2½%. This will reduce revenues and could offset the gains from higher commodity prices.”

Australian treasurer Scott Morrison will deliver Australia’s mid-year economic and fiscal outlook (MYEFO) on December 19.

On Tuesday, ratings agency Standard and Poor’s renewed it’s warning that Australia could potentially lose it’s long-term AAA credit rating should budget repair measures not arrive in the period ahead.

“Whether we maintain our AAA rating or not partly rests on the Government’s willingness and ability to enact new budget savings or revenue measures to reduce fiscal deficits materially over the next few years,” said Craig Michaels, S&P’s head of sovereign ratings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.