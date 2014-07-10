The Cavaliers Just Made A Trade That Gives Them Enough Money To Sign LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers are part of a three-team trade that will send Jarrett Jack and Sergey Karasev to the Brooklyn Nets and Tyler Zeller to the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Marc Stein reports.

It may not sound like a blockbuster deal, but its implications are huge. By dumping three contracts, the Cavs now have enough cap space to sign free agent LeBron James to a max contract. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the trade could give Cleveland up to $US24 million in cap space, while James’ max is $US20.7 million.

After days of heavy speculation but few actual moves, this could potentially open the NBA free agency floodgates. We’ll be following and updating this story as it develops.

