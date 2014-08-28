What Caused Time Warner's Massive Internet Outage

Time Warner cable company says a coast-to-coast internet outage early Wednesday morning was caused by an issue with its “internet backbone” during routine network maintenance at about 4:30 a.m. ET.

However, Time Warner spokesman Bobby Amirshahi said in an emailed statement that the company was “still investigating the root cause.”

The disruption affected those who use Time Warner’s internet and On Demand services and lasted for at least two hours.

“As of 6 a.m. ET services were largely restored as updates continue to bring all customers back online,” Time Warner said.

The internet backbone is the part of the internet where all the companies that provide access to the internet — like Time Warner Cable, AT&T, or Verizon — connect to one another.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.