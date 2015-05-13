Shonda Rhimes is completely dominating ABC right now

ABC Alice is a scorned woman with a mysterious past in Shonda Rhimes’ latest thriller, ‘The Catch.’

Shonda Rhimes is arguably the most successful female showrunner on television right now with three big shows — “Grey’s Anatomy,” (yes, that’s still on the air) “Scandal,” and “How to Get Away With Murder” — and she’s about to become even more powerful.

Among the new shows ABC just unveiled for its upcoming 2015/2016 schedule is another female-driven thriller, “The Catch.”

The series will follow Alice (Mirelle Enos), a fraud investigator who gets duped by her fiancé (Damon Dayoub) who then sets out for revenge.

Rhimes has become a huge pillar for the network, pumping out hit after hit since 2005’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” including its spinoff “Private Practice,” which ended in 2013. Shondaland, the name of Rhimes’ production company, has even become the name for her scheduling block on ABC Thursdays.

“The Catch” is set for a midseason premiere in 2016.

Check out the first trailer for the series below:

