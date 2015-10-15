THEN & NOW: The cast of 'The Hunger Games' three years later

It has only been three years since the first “Hunger Games” movie was released, but it feels like we have seen the cast grow up before our eyes.

This franchise, based on the hugely popular books, assembled a mixed cast of established and emerging stars.

Thanks to a cumulative box office gross of over $US2.3 billion worldwide, its lead actress is now one of the biggest stars in the world. The final instalment of the franchise will be out on November 20.

Here is a look at the cast of “The Hunger Games,” at their first “Hunger Games” red carpet and now.

Jennifer Lawrence plays accidental hero Katniss Everdeen. Lionsgate Lawrence's star was on the rise when the first 'Hunger Games' was released. She had just been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 'Winter's Bone.' Getty Images Josh Hutcherson plays Katniss' 'Hunger Games' ally Peeta Mellark. Lionsgate via YouTube He was 20 when the first movie was released. Getty Images Hutcherson is 23 now. Getty/Jason Merritt Josh Mutcherson Elizabeth Banks plays Effie Trinket, who had an even bigger role in the most recent film 'Mockingjay Part 1.' Lionsgate via YouTube Prior to 'The Hunger Games,' Banks had already had a successful show business career that expanded over a decade and touched on both comedy and drama. Getty Images 2015 is Banks' year. In addition to the final 'Hunger Games,' you could also see her on Netflix in 'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.' She also directed smash hit sequel 'Pitch Perfect 2.' Getty Images Liam Hemsworth plays Gale Hawthorne, one third of the franchise's major love triangle. Lionsgate via YouTube Hemsworth followed his older brother Chris ('Thor') into acting. Prior to 'The Hunger Games,' Hemsworth had been cut from 'The Expendables' and starred in a Nicholas Sparks adaptation alongside Miley Cyrus. Getty Images Here is Hemsworth today. You will also see him in 'Independence Day: Resurgence' in 2016. Getty Images Willow Shields played Primrose Everdeen. After she is picked to participate in the Hunger Games, her older sister Katniss volunteers in her place. Lionsgate via YouTube Shields was just 12 when the first movie came out. Getty Images Here is Shields now representing the franchise at Comic Con this past summer. Getty Images Wes Bentley plays Seneca Crane in the first movie. Lionsgate via YouTube Even behind the odd facial hair you might recognise Bentley from 'American Beauty.' He played Ricky Fitts, a teenager who was a little too obsessed with plastic bags. Getty Images Bentley is not in the final 'Hunger Games' instalment. However, you could see him in this summer's 'We Are Your Friends' and in 'American Horror Story: Hotel.' Getty Images Amandla Stenberg plays Rue, who's death partially inspires a revolution. Lionsgate via YouTube Stenberg was 14 when 'The Hunger Games' was first released. Getty Images Last year, she could be seen on 'Sleepy Hollow.' This year, she starred in the short-lived NBC sitcom 'Mr. Robinson.' Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.