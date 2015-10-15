THEN & NOW: The cast of 'The Hunger Games' three years later

It has only been three years since the first “Hunger Games” movie was released, but it feels like we have seen the cast grow up before our eyes.
This franchise, based on the hugely popular books, assembled a mixed cast of established and emerging stars.
Thanks to a cumulative box office gross of over $US2.3 billion worldwide, its lead actress is now one of the biggest stars in the world. The final instalment of the franchise will be out on November 20.
Here is a look at the cast of “The Hunger Games,” at their first “Hunger Games” red carpet and now.
Lawrence's star was on the rise when the first 'Hunger Games' was released. She had just been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 'Winter's Bone.'
Elizabeth Banks plays Effie Trinket, who had an even bigger role in the most recent film 'Mockingjay Part 1.'
Prior to 'The Hunger Games,' Banks had already had a successful show business career that expanded over a decade and touched on both comedy and drama.
2015 is Banks' year. In addition to the final 'Hunger Games,' you could also see her on Netflix in 'Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.' She also directed smash hit sequel 'Pitch Perfect 2.'
Hemsworth followed his older brother Chris ('Thor') into acting. Prior to 'The Hunger Games,' Hemsworth had been cut from 'The Expendables' and starred in a Nicholas Sparks adaptation alongside Miley Cyrus.
Getty Images
Willow Shields played Primrose Everdeen. After she is picked to participate in the Hunger Games, her older sister Katniss volunteers in her place.
Even behind the odd facial hair you might recognise Bentley from 'American Beauty.' He played Ricky Fitts, a teenager who was a little too obsessed with plastic bags.
Getty Images
Bentley is not in the final 'Hunger Games' instalment. However, you could see him in this summer's 'We Are Your Friends' and in 'American Horror Story: Hotel.'
Getty Images
