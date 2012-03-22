The Cast Of Mad Men Rang The Opening Bell At The NYSE This Morning

Mad Men’s new season premiers with a two hour episode this Sunday on AMC, and to celebrate cast members ran the opening bell at the NYSE this morning.



Thing is, that’s not all they had to celebrate. Mad Men is produced by Lionsgate films, the same company producing the up coming sure-to-be box office smash, The Hunger Games.

The CNBC reporters kept asking Matt Weiner, Mad Men’s writer, about Hunger Games but to be honest, everyone at Business Insider was just staring at John Hamm, January Jones, Christina Hendrix and John Slattery — so yeah, smash whatever whatever… Videos of the cast ringing the bell and the interview that follow below.

Here’s the cast ringing the bell:







