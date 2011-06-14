The Cast Of "Gossip Girl" Would Like You To Regard Them As Serious Actors Now

Chace Crawford became something of a pretty-boy punchline last week when his name showed up on the Emmy ballot.



After all, the CW drama “Gossip Girl” isn’t exactly known for its nuanced performances.

And its stars seem very aware of that fact. They’re signing on to serious film roles left and right, and avoiding, for the most part, the bubblegum stuff.

In other words, forget the Emmys — this crowd has its eye on Oscar.

