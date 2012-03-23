THE CAST OF 'AMERICAN PIE': Where Are They Now?

When “American Reunion,” the fourth movie in the “American Pie” series, comes to theatres April 6, it will be a reunion both onscreen and off.



The stars of the movies that pioneered a certain brand of raunchiness have seen wildly varying levels of success since 2003’s “American Wedding.”

Here’s a hint: you know how sometimes, the hot girl from high school kind of falls off the pedestal and the band geeks become millionaires?

That’s pretty much what we’ve got with this bunch.

