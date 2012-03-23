THE CAST OF 'AMERICAN PIE': Where Are They Now?

When “American Reunion,” the fourth movie in the “American Pie” series, comes to theatres April 6, it will be a reunion both onscreen and off.
The stars of the movies that pioneered a certain brand of raunchiness have seen wildly varying levels of success since 2003’s “American Wedding.”
Here’s a hint: you know how sometimes, the hot girl from high school kind of falls off the pedestal and the band geeks become millionaires?
That’s pretty much what we’ve got with this bunch.
Elizabeth has become a serious--and pretty successful--poker player. In 2005, she outplayed 91 people to win $120,000 at a New Year's Eve Poker Tournament at Caesars Palace.
She also appeared on season six of 'Dancing With the Stars' and kindled a romance with dance partner, Derek Hough, for over a year.
Klein appeared in the comedy 'Just Friends' and recently on the new FX series 'Wilfred' which was renewed for a second season starting this June.
We also had a chuckle when this hilarious 'Mamma Mia!' audition tape surfaced, crazy eyes and all.
Lyonne went a little crazy for a while; however, she recently earned raves in the off-Broadway show 'Love, Loss and What I Wore.'
You may have recognised her more recently in one of the earlier episodes of 'New Girl' or in her praise worthy guest-star appearance on NBC's 'Law & Order: SVU' for playing a mental patient.
Later this year she's set to star alongside Kristen Wiig and Darren Criss in comedy 'Imogene.'
We wish we could sugarcoat this, but Jason Biggs has had a string of flops (see 2008's 'My Best Friend's Girl'). He also won the lead in the CBS sitcom 'Mad Love,' which has now been cancelled.
Currently he's rumoured as the lead in future comedy, 'Man Up.'
Seann William Scott is doing better than you thought he would. He starred in two underappreciated comedies: 'Role Models' and 'The Promotion.' (And in two other comedies, 'Dukes of Hazzard' and 'Mr. Woodcock,' that were appreciated exactly the correct amount.)
He also voices one of the characters in the upcoming 'Ice Age' sequel, a stint he's held since the first sequel.
Hooray for Hannigan! She retains a shred of her adorably nerdy 'Pie' personality as one of the leads on CBS's 'How I Met Your Mother.'
Finch hasn't done much on the movie front--he played Jesus in 'Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist'--but has done well in TV: he starred in 'Til Death' and 'How to Make It In America.' Currently, he voices characters on Fox's 'American Dad!'
Owen's showed up in episodes of 'Brothers & Sisters' and, more recently, 'The Mentalist' and even had a role in the Stephen King inspired 'The Mist'; however, nothing will seem to top his memorable role as 'The Sherminator.'
Thomas Ian Nicholas has been pretty well out of the spotlight. You let us know if we're missing something here.
Coolidge has done quite well on television. From appearances on 'Nip/Tuck' and a role on NBC's nixed 'Joey,' she landed a role on ABC Family's successful 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager.'
Most recently she's appeared on CBS' '2 Broke Girls.'
Levy has had numerous cameos in film's and animated features including 'Cheaper by the Dozen 2,' Dreamworks' 'Over the Hedge' and 'Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.'
The reunion is still a few weeks away, for now, check out the marketing behind March's impending blockbuster.
