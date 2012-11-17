The Cast & Crew Of 'Big Bang Theory' Surprised Execs With A Flash Mob

“The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco led the cast and crew of her hit CBS show in a flash mob during the Oct. 23 live taping, surprising showrunners Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Steve Molaro.



The whole thing was set to Carly Rae Jepsen’s summer hit “Call Me Maybe,” naturally.

The video, released late yesterday, already has nearly two million hits — despite being a little late to the “Call Me Maybe” cover party.

Watch below:



Bazinga!

