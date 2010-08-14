The Case Of The Missing Imports

Some interesting comments from Barclays regarding the big widening of the trade deficit that’s going to savage Q2 GDP data once it’s revised.



Incoming data suggest that growth in Q2 10 may be revised down to around 1% saar from the 2.4% advance estimate. One important reason is the June trade report, which showed a significant widening in the deficit. For Q2 10 as a whole, the Census data indicate that real goods imports rose an annualized 23.2%, a record, while real goods exports rose only 6.9% (Figure 1). Imports of capital goods surged 47.3% on the quarter, also a record and more than twice as fast as the 21.0% rise in equipment and software spending (Figure 2). Similarly, core consumer goods imports rose 26.1%, compared with 3.4% growth in core goods consumption (Figure 3). Where were the imports going? There seems no clear answer. One might expect that they were going into inventories, but the inventory contribution faded on the quarter (Figure 4). One might have thought the surging imports replaced domestic production, but manufacturing production rose a robust 7.8% in Q2 10, highlighting the discrepancy between the weak GDP growth and strong production gains. By themselves, imports subtracted a record 4.0pp in the advance release (partially offset by a 1.2pp positive contribution from exports), and the June trade data suggest the drag from imports will be even larger in the second release. It seems likely that the trade drag will soften in H2 10; record import growth with little offset from inventories seems unlikely to continue, especially if domestic demand remains moderate. This is one reason we still see expect moderate growth.

And their charts:

Photo: Barclays

Photo: Barclays

Photo: Barclays

Photo: Barclays

