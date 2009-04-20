- Good food is nice, but restaurants actually need to worry about Twitter [Reuters]
- Ask.com brings back Jeeves in the UK [SEL]
- Facebook hasn’t brought its latest redesign to the iPhone yet, hooray [InsideFacebook]
- NYTurl.com, ” a new, secret project,” is the anti-RickRoll URL-shortener [NYTPicker]
- Five steps CMOs must follow to assure their companies survive [AdAge]
- The case for a Google set-top box [NewTeeVee]
Photo: marinegirl
